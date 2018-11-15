Follow-up: Area student-athletes sign to play, study in college

Several area student-athletes signed their National Letters of Intent to play sports other than football in college on Wednesday.

At Clinton, two-sport standout Danyel Joy signed to play soccer at Trevecca Nazarene.

Clinton’s Daniel Cantillion signed to run track and cross country at Milligan College.

Anderson County’s Hannah Bruce will play softball at Maryville College, while Mollie Wheeler is headed to Lee University to play soccer.

Oak Ridge basketball standout Jada Guinn will continue her academic and athletic career at Tennessee Tech, and classmate Piper Halcrow will play volleyball for Carson-Newman.

Skyler Boshears of Campbell County will be headed to Furman to play basketball for the Lady Paladins.

Campbell County volleyball standout Anna Cain is expected to sign with Bryan College on Thursday as well.

Congratulations to all of the student-athletes who are making their plans to play and study at the next level.