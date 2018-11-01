Final day of early voting upon us

Today (Thursday November 1st) is the final day to cast an early ballot for next Tuesday’s state and municipal Tennessee elections.

On Wednesday, 1113 people voted in Anderson County. After 13 days of early voting, 15,882 ballots have been cast.

You can vote in Anderson County Thursday from 10 am to 6 pm at one of three early voting sites: the Clinton Community Center, Oak Ridge’s Midtown Community Center or at the Anderson Crossing Shopping Center in Andersonville. For more, call 865-457-6238 or visit www.acelect.com.

397 people voted Wednesday in Campbell County, bringing their total to a near-record 4883 as of the close of the polls. They entered Thursday less than 400 votes away from establishing a new record turnout for early voting in a November election.

In Campbell County, you can vote at the Campbell County Election Commission Office in Jacksboro Thursday from 9 am to 4 pm.

Early voting hours at the Jellico Municipal Building Thursday will be from 9 am to 2 pm.

Visit www.campbellelections.com or call 423-562-9777 for more information.

Election Day is Tuesday November 6th.