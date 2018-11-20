Faye Barber, age 79, of Lake City, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, November 18, 2018 at her home. Faye was born on August 19, 1939 in Lake City, TN to the late Jack and Bessie Hawkins Barber. Faye was a member of the Fraterville Baptist church. She loved music, dancing, taking care of people and talking. Faye collected tiny trinkets and enjoy baking. In addition to her parents, Faye is preceded in death by her sisters Kathleen Daugherty, Ruby Wilson, Helen Sharp, Patsy Burris, Pauline Harmon. Brothers JB, Tommy and Lee Barber and Johnny Harmon.

Survivors:

Special Family Amanda Rutherford and Chris

Christian, Cadence, Carli, Camden

Gloria and Jay, Paige

Robbin Braden

Joshua and Zyler Braden

Adam Huckaby and Allysa

Tammy Lafferty and family

Betty Huckaby and family

Kenny Kimbell and family

Sisters Alma Hagwood

Nancy Braden

Bessie Braden

Many other family members and friends

Visitation : 6:00 to 8:00 PM, Tuesday, November 20, 2018 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service : 8:00 PM, Tuesday, November 20, 2018 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. JJ Patterson and Rev. Danny Orick officiating.

Internment : 11:00 AM, Wednesday, November 21, 2018 at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Lake City, TN

The family and friends will meet at 10:15AM to go in funeral possession from Hatmaker Funeral home.

You may also view Faye’s guestbook online at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.