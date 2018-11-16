Emogene Dalton, age 92, of Norris, passed away on Wednesday, November 14, 2018 at the Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. She was born October 22, 1926 in Barbourville. KY to the late Henry and Bertha Prichard Partin. Emogene was a charter member of First Baptist Church of Norris. She was known by many outside of the family as Mema. Emogene enjoyed her Friday lunches with her friends. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Clyde E. Dalton, brothers and sisters.

Survived by:

Children……..Ray Dalton (Peggy), Sam Dalton (Ginger), Pam Robbins ( John) and Susan Mayes ( Steve)

Grandchildren…….Tim Dalton (Doris), Ami Hartsock (Chad), Josh Dalton (Cortnie), Matthew Dalton (Maggie), Erin Dalton(special friend Andrew Gibbons), Beth Irvin (Paul), Emily Kuhn (Zak), Laurel Cooley(Les), Joel Mayes ( Jennifer)

Great Grandchildren…….Evie, Isaac, Kaylin, Anslie, Arlo, Madalyn, Max, Grace, Rebecca, Simon, Mason, Ada, Madison, Mallory, Elijah and Elena

Sister…..Wanda Bryant

The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 17, 2018 at the Norris First Baptist Church from 11-1PM with the service to follow with the Rev. David Seeber officiating. Interment will follow at Norris Memorial Garden.

