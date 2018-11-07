Election wrap-up: Big day for GOP in state, incumbents in Clinton

Tuesday was Election Day in Tennessee.

In the two highest-profile statewide races, Republican Bill Lee easily defeated Democrat Karl Dean to become the next Governor, succeeding the term-limited Bill Haslam, and Republican Congresswoman Marsha Blackburn scored a surprisingly-comfortable win over Democratic former Governor Phil Bredesen in the race to replace the retiring Bob Corker in the US Senate.

Closer to home, incumbent Clinton Mayor Scott Burton defeated challenger Stephen McNally with 1897 votes to 1336 and will serve a third term in office. Incumbent Ward 1 Clinton City Councilman ET Stamey won re-election as well, with 1827 votes to challenger Ronald Young’s 1016. Incumbent Council members Zach Farrar and Brian Hatmaker were unopposed, as were three members of the city School Board–Tim Bible, Curtis Isabel and Kimberly “K.K.” Webster.

In Oak Ridge, the four incumbents up for re-election–Kelly Callison 6479 votes), Rick Chinn (5615), Warren Gooch (6774) and Ellen Smith (6067)–all won, holding off Tim Stallings, who garnered 5296 votes. Derrick Hammond was unopposed in his bid to serve the remainder of an unexpired term on the Council. In the Oak Ridge School Board race, all three incumbents were re-elected as no one else sought a seat on the Board.

In Norris, there were five candidates for five seats. Incumbent Jack Black did not seek re-election. The Norris Council is now made up of Larry Beeman (574 votes), Bill Grieve (528), Chris Mitchell (612), Jessica Peacock Ogburn (529) and Loretta Painter (536).

In Oliver Springs, Ward 2 Alderman Jeffery Bass was re-elected with 605 votes to challenger Paul Parson’s 337. Voters in Oliver Springs also approved the sale of wine in grocery stores by a margin of 696 in favor of the measure to 389 against.

In Rocky Top, Tim Sharp won a three-way race for Mayor with 147 votes. Donald Douglas finished in second with 100 votes and Juden Poore tallied 71. Incumbent Rocky Top City Council member Denise Casteel (231 votes) was re-elected, and will be joined on the panel by Brian Brown, whose 163 votes gave him a narrow margin over outgoing Mayor Michael Lovely, who received 158 votes.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

In Campbell County, voters in LaFollette re-elected incumbent City Council member Ann Thompson with 648 votes. Mark Hoskins scored a narrow three-vote win over former Mayor Cliff Jennings (557-554), unseating Vice Mayor Joe Bolinger, who finished with 387 votes.

19-year-old Noah Smith was elected to serve the remainder of the late Mike Orick’s term on the County Commission, defeating Orick’s widow, Jennifer Orick, with 1221 votes to her 1064.

Jellico elected a new Mayor, with Dwight Osborne receiving 251 votes. He was followed by John Clifton (172), incumbent Mayor Forster Baird (163) and James Morris, Sr. (74).

Six people were elected to serve on the Board of Aldermen in Jellico and they are Jerry Neal (429), Suzette Davenport (400), Sandy Weaver Terry (382), Stanley Marlow (339), Alvin Evans (318) and Sarah McQueen (317).

At the state level, Republicans held on to their seats, starting in Senate District 5, where incumbent Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally was re-elected in a landslide, defeating Stuart Starr with 72% of the vote to 28%.

In the race for the seat in the State House of Representatives representing District 33, incumbent John Ragan beat challenger Richard Dawson with 61% of the vote to the Democrat’s 39%. District 36 incumbent Dennis Powers won an overwhelming victory over challenger Cassandra Mitchell, with 78% of the vote to 22%.

Of Anderson County’s 45,195 registered voters, 26,271 turned out at the polls during either early voting or on Election Day. That works out to approximately 58%.

https://www.acelect.com/results/