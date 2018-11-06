Election Day primer for Anderson County

Today is Election Day. In Anderson and Campbell counties, the polls will be open until 8 pm. Unlike early voting, you must vote at your home precinct (listed on your voter registration card). Contact your local election commission if you do not know where to vote, and they can help you.

Bring a valid ID with you to the polls.

The top headline-grabbing race in Tennessee is that for US Senate, where former Governor and Democrat Phil Bredesen, is running against Republican Congresswoman Marsha Blackburn to replace the retiring Bob Corker. The other “big-ticket” decision on the ballot in Tennessee is that for governor, where Republican Bill Lee and Democrat Karl Dean are vying to succeed the term-limited Bill Haslam.

Tennessee voters will also be tasked with electing members of the US House of Representatives at the federal level, and members of the State House and Senate on the state level.

Municipal elections are also a big part of this election, and in Anderson County, there are several contested races.

In Clinton, voters will decide the Mayor’s race between incumbent Scott Burton and challenger Stephen McNally, as well as one contested race for a seat on the City Council, where Ward 1 incumbent ET Stamey is facing a challenge from Ronald Young.

Rocky Top will soon have a new mayor, as incumbent Michael Lovely is not seeking re-election to that post. The three men vying to succeed him are Donald Douglas, Juden Poore and Timothy Sharp. Lovely, while not seeking re-election as mayor, is seeking a seat on the City Council, joined on the ballot by incumbent Denise Casteel and challenger Brian Brown.

In Oliver Springs, Jeff Bass is seeking re-election to the Oliver Springs Board of Aldermen and Mayor representing Ward 2, and will face a challenge from Paul Parsons. Oliver Springs voters will also decide if they want to allow wine sales in grocery stores.

In Oak Ridge, the City Council race is the only contested race on the ballot, and features incumbents Kelly Callison, Warren Gooch, Ellen Smith and Rick Chinn as well as challenger Timothy Stalling.