Home / Featured / Dragons sweep on F&F FCP; Mavs split at home

Dragons sweep on F&F FCP; Mavs split at home

Jim Harris 2 hours ago Featured, Local Sports Leave a comment 12 Views

Tuesday, the Clinton basketball teams headed to Coalfield for a showdown with the Yellow Jackets and the Dragons and Lady Dragons went three-for-three.

The Clinton girls took the JV game 34-27, setting the stage for the girls varsity game.

Early in the first quarter, Coalfield took a slim lead, but the Lady Dragons erased that quickly and took command of the game by halftime, where they enjoyed a 25-11 lead. After intermission, Clinton cruised to a 53-37 win. Danyel Joy led Clinton (2-1) with 14 points while Nikki Jones tallied 13, and three others scored six or more points (Abbie Stinnett, 8; Kinley Martin, 7; and Jasmine Moore, 6). Leeah Henry led Coalfield (0-2) with 14 points.

In the nightcap, the Dragon boys came out hitting on all cylinders and never let up, cruising to an 82-36 road win, their third in a row after a season-opening loss at Catholic. Demarcus McKamey led all scorers with 14 points-all in the first half–while Evan Winchester scored 13 and Jackson Garner added 11. Trace Wandell and Chase Lockard each scored eight points on a night when all but two Dragons who played got into the scoring column. Clinton is now 3-1, while Coalfield, playing their first game at full strength after getting their football players back, fell to 0-1.

Elsewhere, Anderson County’s Lady Mavs improved to 3-0 with a 57-31 home win over Oakdale, but the Eagles evened the score in the nightcap, taking down the Mavericks 54-42. The AC boys are 2-2 to start the season.

Oneida’s girls jumped all over Jellico, 83-23, and the Oneida boys handled the Blue Devils, 63-45.

Box score by Brad Jones, BBB-TV (also a Coalfield boys’ assistant coach)

(BOYS) Clinton 82, Coalfield 36

Clinton                24         27         20         11         82

Coalfield             13         5            7            11         36

Clinton (82):  Evan Winchester 13, Jackson Garner 11, Rishon Bright 4, Edwin Resendez 4, Trace Wandell 8, Luke Harrison 7, Chase Lockard 8, Trevor Bryant 6, Lane Harrison 5, Ryan Fox 4, Demarcus McKamey 14.

Coalfield (36):  Jefferey Speer 10, Peyton Hutcherson 2, Ashton Jones 6, Jericho Lowe 2, Brent Carroll 3, Seth Lowe 4, Nathan Harvey 2, Kyle Seiber 7.

3-Pointers:  Clinton (9) – Evan Winchester 1, Jackson Garner 3, Trace Wandell 2, Chase Lockard 2, Lane Harrison 1.

Coalfield (3) – Jefferey Speer 2, Brent Carroll 1.

 

Clinton:  3-1

Coalfield:  0-1

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Conflict of interest? Opinion sought

Clinton City Councilman E.T. Stamey issued a press release on Monday indicating that him serving …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.