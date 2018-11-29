Diane Hooker Foust Cruze, age 58, entered into heavenly rest Wednesday, November 28, 2018 after a brief battle against cancer. She was born December 29, 1959 in Dalton, Georgia and graduated from Lake City High School in 1977. Diane was truly a one-of-a- kind to all who knew and loved her. She met hardship, which was no stranger to her life, by accepting and rolling with the flow. She had a big heart and loved doing, especially cooking, for others. She and John actively supported veterans, and Diane was a member of the Veterans Women’s Auxiliary. She loved reading, puzzle books, her mama’s sweet tea, bluegrass music and a good cup of coffee. She enjoyed giving nightly belly rubs to her best feline friend, Calico. Diane was a member of Clear Branch Baptist Church, where her father formerly pastored. She is preceded in death by former spouses Terry Foust and John Cruze, and feline friend Miss Mama.

Diane is survived by her parents, Dr. T.D. Hooker and Pat Hooker, daughter, Brigette Hatmaker, sister and brother-in-law, Jeanine and Rodney Reeder, sister, Carol Gillespie, grandsons, Johnathon Pangle and Jacob Hatmaker, nieces and nephews, Miranda and Michael Finch, Evan Gillespie and Lauren Gillespie, cousins, David and Pam Witherow, Jimmy and Christy Witherow. The family would like to especially thank the kind staff at Amedisys Hospice, who provided most excellent care.

The family will receive friends at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Rocky Top on Friday, December 7, 2018 from 12-2PM with the Memorial Service to follow with Chaplin James Dunn officiating.