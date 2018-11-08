Home / Obituaries / Della Lucille Kesterson age 91 of Oak Ridge

Della Lucille Kesterson age 91 of Oak Ridge

Della Lucille Kesterson age 91 of Oak Ridge, TN passed away on Tuesday, November 6, 2018 at the Shannondale Healthcare in Knoxville, TN.  She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great – great grandmother.  Della enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren.  She loved to quilt, read and baking.  Della was a member of Poplar Creek Baptist Church in Marlow,TN.

Della is preceded in death by her parents, William and Mamie Compton; husband, Ancil Carl Kesterson;  daughter, Patricia Jo Hilderbrandt; and granddaughter, Candy Butler.

Della is survived by her son, Ross Kesterson of Cleveland, GA; daughters, Nona Huff of Elberton, GA, Pamela Golden of Karns, TN, Mamie Hogsed of Spartanburg, SC, and Angie Whatley of Oliver Springs, TN; sister, Stella Goodwin of Harriman, TN; 12 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, 6 great great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Della’s family will receive her friends from 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm with her funeral service to follow at 2:00 pm on Friday, November 9, 2018 in the chapel of Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN with Rev. Donald Moore and Rev. Mark Akers officiating.  Della’s interment will follow her funeral service at Anderson Memorial Gardens in Clinton, TN.  Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

