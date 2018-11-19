Home / Obituaries / Delia J. Davis, age 95 of Clinton

Delia J. Davis, age 95 of Clinton

Delia J. Davis, age 95 of Clinton passed away on Sunday, November 18, 2018 at The Waters of Clinton.  Delia retired as a payroll specialist with the Veterans Administration after 34 years of service.  Throughout her life she loved sewing, stuffed animals and dolls, but most of all spending time with her family.  She is preceded by her first husband, Arville Seeber; second husband, Hubert Davis; parents, John and Flora Jordan; sister, Theira Flood.

She is survived by:

Daughter………….    Becky Brown of Clinton

Sister…………….        Alma Brummett of Oliver Springs

Several nieces and nephews

The family would like to thank the staff at The Waters of Clinton for the loving care given to Delia during her illness.

The family will have a graveside service 2:00 pm, Friday, November 23, 2018 at Sinking Springs United Methodist Church Cemetery.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

