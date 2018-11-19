Home / Local Sports / CWTS: Rags-to-riches as Moffitt claims first Truck title

CWTS: Rags-to-riches as Moffitt claims first Truck title

(MRN) Brett Moffitt won Friday night’s Ford EcoBoost 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway to take the 2018 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championship.

Moffitt held off Grant Enfinger down the stretch to score his sixth win of the season and secured a his first career Truck Series championship.

“That was the longest 20-30 laps of my life,” Moffitt said about the final stages of the race. “Man, I was just glad we could get to the white flag without a caution and clean sailing. We had a great truck all day.”

The win gave a somewhat unlikely title to Hattori Racing Enterprises a team that has struggled to find sufficient sponsorship to compete all season. Even with the win and the title, Moffitt is unsure about the organization’s future.

“It’s unreal.,” he said. “We all know the story by now. We didn’t know if we were going to race this whole year. I didn’t if I would have the opportunity to run for a championship even after we got our first win. Everyone pulled together hard here.

“We’ve had so many partners who came in at clutch moments and got us to the race track.”

Moffitt finished this season with six wins, and career highs in both top fives (13) and top 10s (13).

Enfinger, Noah Gragson, Stewart Friesen and Sheldon Creed rounded out the top five.

“We were just too tight there,” said Gragson, who was part of the Championship 4. “Needed to make better adjustments on pit road and that’s where it comes down to me. This one is going to hurt for a while.”

The two other drivers in the Championship 4 Justin Haley and Johnny Sauter were eighth and 12th, respectively.

“That was Awful,” Sauter said. “We laid an egg. These guys ain’t old enough to drink, but I can go home and have a 12-pack of Bud Light and wonder what the hell happened for three months.”

Matt Crafton, John Hunter Nemechek, Haley, Jesse Little and Ben Rhodes completed the first 10 finishers.

Enfinger and Moffitt won the first two stages.

There were only two cautions in Friday night’s race and both were for stage breaks.

Myatt Snider was named the 2018 NCTWS rookie of the year.

The series gets back on track next February at Daytona International Speedway with a new name – the Gander Outdoors Truck Series.

Race Results

Fin

St

Trk

 Driver

Make

Laps

Status

Laps Led

Points

1

5

16

 Brett Moffitt

Toyota

134

Running

59

40

2

1

98

 Grant Enfinger

Ford

134

Running

33

53

3

3

18

 Noah Gragson

Toyota

134

Running

34

34

4

2

52

 Stewart Friesen

Chevrolet

134

Running

0

42

5

13

2

 Sheldon Creed

Chevrolet

134

Running

1

35

6

22

88

 Matt Crafton

Ford

134

Running

4

44

7

8

8

 John Hunter Nemechek

Chevrolet

134

Running

0

0

8

4

24

 Justin Haley

Chevrolet

134

Running

0

29

9

9

97

 Jesse Little

Ford

134

Running

0

35

10

11

41

 Ben Rhodes

Ford

134

Running

2

29

Final Standings

Pos.

 Driver

Wins

Top 5s

Top 10s

Poles

Laps Led

Points

-Leader

1

 Brett Moffitt

6

13

13

0

269

4040

2

 Noah Gragson

1

8

17

6

625

4034

-6

3

 Justin Haley

3

9

18

0

60

4029

-11

4

 Johnny Sauter

6

14

17

1

585

4025

-15

5

 Grant Enfinger

1

7

15

2

180

2284

-1,756

6

 Matt Crafton

0

7

13

0

69

2280

-1,760

7

 Stewart Friesen

0

9

16

1

188

2265

-1,775

8

 Ben Rhodes

1

8

13

3

232

2254

-1,786

9

 Myatt Snider

0

3

8

0

55

611

-3,429

10

 Todd Gilliland

0

4

9

1

208

590

-3,450

