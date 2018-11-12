Home / Local Sports / CWTS: Moffitt’s late charge lands him in Championship 4

CWTS: Moffitt’s late charge lands him in Championship 4

Jim Harris 1 min ago Local Sports Leave a comment 3 Views

(MRN) Brett Moffitt captured his fifth win of the season in Friday night’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Lucas Oil 150 at ISM Raceway and punched his ticket to the Championship 4 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Moffitt moved into the top spot on the race’s final restart with three laps to go and he was able to take the checkered flag.

He had to bounce back from a pit road speeding penalty on Lap 49 to charge back and score the victory.

“We just had a bad ass Toyota Tundra,” Moffitt said. “We were focused (on Homestead) already and knew we just had to have a smooth night but when the No. 98 (Grant Enfinger) got up there we started worrying and knew we had to win.

“I can’t say enough about this group and all of our partners and HRE team.”

Noah Gragson finished second and will also move on to race for the title in Miami joining Moffitt, Johnny Sauter and Justin Haley.

“On that restart, I spun the tires a little bit in the restart zone and then in (Turns) 1 and 2 I got run up the racetrack.” Gragson said. “I guess I was three-wide. We were beating and banging. That’s what you got to do.

“I dish it, so I sure as hell got to take it. I respect the 98 (Enfinger) for what he did. He’s going for the win; I’m going for the win. But most importantly we’re going to be racing for a championship next week at Homestead.”

Harrison Burton, Enfinger and Stewart Friesen rounded out the top five.

“We went down fighting,” said Enfinger, who along with ThorSport Racing teammate failed to advance to Miami. “I’m proud of the effort and we’ll go to Homestead and try to win the race to end the year.”

Tyler Ankrum, Sauter, Derek Kraus, Christian Eckes and Sheldon Creed completed the first 10 finishers.

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series wraps up the 2018 season next Friday night with the Ford 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Race Results

Fin

St

Trk

 Driver

Make

Laps

Status

Laps Led

Points

1

5

16

 Brett Moffitt

Toyota

150

Running

19

54

2

1

18

 Noah Gragson

Toyota

150

Running

43

47

3

3

51

 Harrison Burton

Toyota

150

Running

46

51

4

12

98

 Grant Enfinger

Ford

150

Running

10

38

5

4

52

 Stewart Friesen

Chevrolet

150

Running

0

48

6

15

17

 Tyler Ankrum

Toyota

150

Running

0

31

7

14

21

 Johnny Sauter

Chevrolet

150

Running

0

33

8

8

19

 Derek Kraus

Toyota

150

Running

0

30

9

11

46

 Christian Eckes

Toyota

150

Running

0

29

10

16

2

 Sheldon Creed

Chevrolet

150

Running

0

27

Playoff Standings

Pos.

 Driver

Wins

Top 5s

Top 10s

Poles

Laps Led

Points

-Leader

1

 Brett Moffitt

5

12

12

0

210

4000

2

 Justin Haley

3

9

17

0

60

4000

3

 Johnny Sauter

6

14

17

1

585

4000

4

 Noah Gragson

1

7

16

6

591

4000

5

 Matt Crafton

0

7

12

0

65

2236

-1,764

6

 Grant Enfinger

1

6

14

1

147

2231

-1,769

7

 Ben Rhodes

1

8

12

3

230

2225

-1,775

8

 Stewart Friesen

0

8

15

1

188

2223

-1,777

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Hunters for the Hungry program returns in Tennessee

Tennessee Wildlife Federation’s Hunters for the Hungry program is in full swing for the 2018 …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.