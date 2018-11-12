CWTS: Moffitt’s late charge lands him in Championship 4

(MRN) Brett Moffitt captured his fifth win of the season in Friday night’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Lucas Oil 150 at ISM Raceway and punched his ticket to the Championship 4 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Moffitt moved into the top spot on the race’s final restart with three laps to go and he was able to take the checkered flag.

He had to bounce back from a pit road speeding penalty on Lap 49 to charge back and score the victory.

“We just had a bad ass Toyota Tundra,” Moffitt said. “We were focused (on Homestead) already and knew we just had to have a smooth night but when the No. 98 (Grant Enfinger) got up there we started worrying and knew we had to win.

“I can’t say enough about this group and all of our partners and HRE team.”

Noah Gragson finished second and will also move on to race for the title in Miami joining Moffitt, Johnny Sauter and Justin Haley.

“On that restart, I spun the tires a little bit in the restart zone and then in (Turns) 1 and 2 I got run up the racetrack.” Gragson said. “I guess I was three-wide. We were beating and banging. That’s what you got to do.

“I dish it, so I sure as hell got to take it. I respect the 98 (Enfinger) for what he did. He’s going for the win; I’m going for the win. But most importantly we’re going to be racing for a championship next week at Homestead.”

Harrison Burton, Enfinger and Stewart Friesen rounded out the top five.

“We went down fighting,” said Enfinger, who along with ThorSport Racing teammate failed to advance to Miami. “I’m proud of the effort and we’ll go to Homestead and try to win the race to end the year.”

Tyler Ankrum, Sauter, Derek Kraus, Christian Eckes and Sheldon Creed completed the first 10 finishers.

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series wraps up the 2018 season next Friday night with the Ford 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Race Results

Fin St Trk Driver Make Laps Status Laps Led Points 1 5 16 Brett Moffitt Toyota 150 Running 19 54 2 1 18 Noah Gragson Toyota 150 Running 43 47 3 3 51 Harrison Burton Toyota 150 Running 46 51 4 12 98 Grant Enfinger Ford 150 Running 10 38 5 4 52 Stewart Friesen Chevrolet 150 Running 0 48 6 15 17 Tyler Ankrum Toyota 150 Running 0 31 7 14 21 Johnny Sauter Chevrolet 150 Running 0 33 8 8 19 Derek Kraus Toyota 150 Running 0 30 9 11 46 Christian Eckes Toyota 150 Running 0 29 10 16 2 Sheldon Creed Chevrolet 150 Running 0 27

Playoff Standings

Pos. Driver Wins Top 5s Top 10s Poles Laps Led Points -Leader 1 Brett Moffitt 5 12 12 0 210 4000 – 2 Justin Haley 3 9 17 0 60 4000 – 3 Johnny Sauter 6 14 17 1 585 4000 – 4 Noah Gragson 1 7 16 6 591 4000 – 5 Matt Crafton 0 7 12 0 65 2236 -1,764 6 Grant Enfinger 1 6 14 1 147 2231 -1,769 7 Ben Rhodes 1 8 12 3 230 2225 -1,775 8 Stewart Friesen 0 8 15 1 188 2223 -1,777