CUB to hold workshop to encourage more residential development

On Dec.4, 2018, CUB will hold a workshop to explore actions which might be taken to encourage more residential development in Clinton and the surrounding area. The workshop will be at the CUB headquarters building beginning at 5:30 PM, and is open to the public and all potential residential developers.
