CUB to hold workshop to encourage more residential development

Jim Harris 27 mins ago

On Dec.4, 2018, CUB will hold a workshop to explore actions which might be taken to encourage more residential development in Clinton and the surrounding area. The workshop will be at the CUB headquarters building beginning at 5:30 PM, and is open to the public and all potential residential developers.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

