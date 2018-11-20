Conflict of interest? Opinion sought

Clinton City Councilman E.T. Stamey issued a press release on Monday indicating that him serving as both a Council member and as the athletic director of the Clinton City School system could pose a potential conflict of interest, and that a legal opinion is being sought.

Stamey has been at the forefront of the Clinton City Blaze–the name of the athletic teams comprised of students from all three city schools–since its inception last year, and has been on the Council since his election in 2009.

Director of Schools Kelly Johnson says that she has made a formal request to Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally’s office for a ruling on the matter from the state Attorney General’s office, and that right now, officials are in a “holding pattern” as they await word.

For his part, Stamey says that he will continue to “serve the citizens of Clinton who elected me to represent them, but will abstain from voting.” Stamey also says that if a conflict is indeed found, he will step down from the Council, as he feels that his “position as Athletic Director of Clinton City Schools serves a greater purpose by working with the children of our community.”

You can read Stamey’s full press release below.

(ET Stamey press release) “Late last week I was informed that a possible conflict could exist with my position as a Councilman and my employment with the Clinton City School System.

Clinton City staff has reviewed the City Charter and been in contact with several agencies and attorneys. Due to the difference of opinions regarding State law as it relates to municipal units, a State of Tennessee Attorney General’s opinion has been requested by the Director of Clinton City Schools.

In the interim, I will continue to serve the citizens of Clinton who elected me to represent them, but will abstain from voting.

In the event it is determined that I cannot maintain my position as a Councilman and the Clinton City School System, I am prepared to resign my position as Councilmember. While that is a difficult choice, I feel my position as Athletic Director of Clinton City Schools serves a greater purpose by working with the children of our community.”