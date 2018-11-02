Collapsed drainage tile repairs to create OR road closure

(Oak Ridge Public Works press release) City of Oak Ridge contractor Duracap Asphalt Paving, Inc., is presently working to replace a drainage tile under Union Valley Road that has collapsed. This work will require a full closure of the east end of the western section of Union Valley Road beginning Tuesday, November 6, 2018, and is anticipated to last approximately three days.

The affected tile is located at 117 Union Valley Road near the intersection of Union Valley Road and S. Illinois Avenue. Drivers may use Scarboro Road to Bethel Valley Road to the south or Scarboro Road to S. Illinois Avenue to the north as a detour.

Union Valley Road will be open for local traffic to access businesses, but be advised there will be no turn around area available for drivers trying to use Union Valley Road as a through-road during the closure.

Local traffic, pedestrians and cyclists are urged to use extreme care and caution when traveling along this section of roadway. Please take alternate routes whenever possible. We apologize for any inconvenience the closure may cause and appreciate your patience and understanding during this time. Please note that all construction work is subject to change based on unforeseen conditions and weather.

Questions can be directed to the Public Works Department at (865) 425-1875 or by emailing PubWorksDis@OakRidgeTN.gov.