CNS, ET Foundation to present grants

(CNS press release) Consolidated Nuclear Security, LLC and the East Tennessee Foundation will host a reception Thursday, Nov. 15th for grant winners of the CNS Y-12 Community Investment Fund. This year, the fund will award 22 grants totaling $125,000 to nonprofit organizations in eight East Tennessee counties—Anderson, Blount, Campbell, Knox, Loudon, McMinn, Monroe and Roane.

The CNS Y-12 Community Investment Fund is managed by the East Tennessee Foundation and was created in 2014 by CNS. The distribution of funds is determined by the CNS Y-12 Investment Advisory Committee, which is comprised of Y-12 employees. The employees reviewed applications and recommended grants to support nonprofit organizations that addressed one of the committee’s chosen focus areas, historic and cultural preservation or mental health and substance abuse.

For more information, contact Kathryn King of Consolidated Nuclear Security, LLC at (865) 576-4124 or Kathryn.King@cns.doe.gov, or Jan Elston, Vice President for Competitive Grant programs for East Tennessee Foundation at (865) 524 1223 or jelston@etf.org.

Six Anderson County non-profits are among the grantees, and one Knox-County-based non-profit includes Anderson County in its service area.

For the focus on mental health and substance abuse, Blossom Center for Childhood Excellence, Inc., Millie’s Wings and the Mental Health Association of East Tennessee will receive grants to promote psychological well-being in children, provide equipment specific to children with sensory sensitives as a result of Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome in an inclusive playground in South Clinton and reduce teenage suicide.

The Children’s Museum of Oak Ridge, Coal Creek Miners Museum, Friends of the Grove Theatre and Mayme Carmichael School Organization, Inc. will receive grants in the historical and cultural preservation area for projects ranging from repairing and preserving a flat-top home to capturing the history of African Americans in Oliver Springs.