CMOR Gala to celebrate Oak Ridge’s 75th

The city of Oak Ridge is celebrating its 75th year of existence this year.

As part of that celebration, the annual gala benefiting the Children’s Museum of Oak Ridge will have the theme, “Oak Ridge at 75: A Night of Nostalgia.” The gala takes place Friday night from 6 until 9:30 pm at the museum, located at 461 West Outer Drive in Oak Ridge, and will feature musical entertainment and fine dining as well as live and silent auctions.

Tickets are $125 per person and $800 for a table of eight.

For more information or to purchase your tickets, visit bit.ly/cmorgala2018 or call Beth Shea with the Museum at 865-482-1074.