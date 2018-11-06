Clinton woman facing charges after traffic stop

A Clinton woman was arrested on several charges following a traffic stop early Friday morning.

Clinton Police pulled over a car shortly before 4 am Friday after seeing it run a stop sign and noticing that the license plates were expired. Officers made contact with the driver, Suzanne Brown of Clinton and requested her license, registration and insurance information, which she provided. At that point the officer noticed a plastic bag with a green leafy substance in her open purse and asked if it was hers, to which Brown replied that it was, and that she had a pistol inside the purse as well.

A further search of the purse turned up a loaded 9mm pistol, drug paraphernalia, and a total of three plastic bags containing a total of four Diazepam pills and 18 hydrocodone pills. She claimed they were for her boyfriend and that she was “in charge” of making sure he received his medications, adding that he did have a prescription for them, but that she did not have it on her.

The officer noted that the pills appeared to have been packaged for resale, despite Brown’s insistence that she did not sell them.

She was taken to the Anderson County Jail and charged with several moving violations as well as simple possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule IV drug with intent to resell and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Her car was towed from the scene.