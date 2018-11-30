Clinton Middle School student expected to be OK after being struck by car

A student was struck by a car in front of Clinton Middle School on Thursday morning.

Officials say that the incident happened at around 8:15 am on Hicks Street. The child was “clipped” by a passing car that then fled the scene.

The boy was taken to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital for an evaluation, and is expected to be okay.

Clinton Police spoke with a witness Thursday and Police Chief Vaughn Becker said this morning that the alleged hit-and-run driver has been identified and has spoken with investigators. No charges had been filed as of “press time” but are likely. We will update you as developments warrant.

In the meantime, please remember to slow down in school zones and pay very close attention while driving through them, especially during morning drop-off and afternoon pick-up.