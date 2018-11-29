Clinton Library offers several programs in December

(Clinton Public Library press release) The Clinton Public Library’s popular Food for Fines program returns Monday, December 3rd through Saturday, December 8th. During that week, if you bring in one non-perishable food item, the library will forgive a dollar of any fines you may have. The donated food will go to Anderson County Community Action Commission.

Let’s get cooking! Pick a recipe out of this month’s selection and bring it to the Library’s new Cookbook Club on Monday December 10th from 5:30-6:30 p.m.! This month, they’ll be cooking out of Paula Deen’s Celebrations, and discussing the dishes at the meeting. Sign up at the front desk for your selected dish. Registration is required for this event. Keep an eye out for February’s featured cookbook on the library’s website, social media, or the February calendar.

The next Fandom Friday at the Clinton Public Library will be December 14th from 5:00-6:30 p.m. This month will feature holiday films, and will be featuring all holiday fandoms including the Grinch, Rudolph, Frosty, and more. Join them for a hot chocolate bar, cookies, and holiday film trivia. Costumes and festive attire are encouraged!

Try It Tuesday will be December 18th from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Participants will learn how to make wreaths out of calendar pages! Registration is required. This class is designed for fifth grade age and up.

Calling all crafters for the Fifth Saturday Social on December 29th from 10 am to 12 noon. Crafters can bring their own project to work on during this time. They will work on Project Linus blankets. Come de-stress from the holidays among fellow crafters!

