Clinton Council members, Mayor sworn in

Friday morning, the returning members of the Clinton City Council and newly-re-elected Mayor Scott Burton were sworn into office during a ceremony at Clinton City Hall.

In addition to Mayor Burton, Council members Zach Farrar, Brian Hatmaker and ET Stamey were sworn into begin their four-year terms. Farrar and Hatmaker were unopposed in their races while Stamey defeated challenger Ron Young in the municipal election held earlier this month. Young has filed a lawsuit against Stamey and the County Election Commission, basically challenging the result of the election, on the grounds that as an employee of the city school system, Stamey is not eligible to serve on the Council under the terms of the city charter. Stamey has said repeatedly he feels there is no conflict of interest as the schools are governed separately from the rest of the city, with their own budget process.

The school system has sought a legal opinion on the matter from the state Attorney General’s Office, and as soon as that opinion is rendered, we will share it with you.