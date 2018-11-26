Home / Local News / Clinton Council meets Monday

Jim Harris 5 mins ago

The Clinton City Council will meet this afternoon (Monday November 26th) at 5:30 pm in City Hall for its regular monthly session.

If you cannot attend the meeting, it will be broadcast on ACTV, Comcast Cable channel 95, in Anderson County.

