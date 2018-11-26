Clinton Council meets Monday

The Clinton City Council will meet this afternoon (Monday November 26th) at 5:30 pm in City Hall for its regular monthly session.
If you cannot attend the meeting, it will be broadcast on ACTV, Comcast Cable channel 95, in Anderson County.
The Clinton City Council will meet this afternoon (Monday November 26th) at 5:30 pm in City Hall for its regular monthly session.
If you cannot attend the meeting, it will be broadcast on ACTV, Comcast Cable channel 95, in Anderson County.
Rockwood police officers were called to the Meadows Place apartments on South Chamberlain Avenue at …