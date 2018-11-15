Clinton Christmas Parade December 15th

The annual Clinton Christmas Parade will be held on Saturday December 15th at 6 pm in historic downtown Clinton with floats, lights, music and, of course Santa Claus! This year’s theme is “The Music of Christmas.”

There is no fee to enter the parade, but all entries must register with the Anderson County Chamber of Commerce. The last day to sign up to be part of this year’s parade will be Monday December 10th.

Prizes will be awarded to the three “Most Creative” parade entries, with first place receiving $125, second place $100 and third place $75.

All parade entries must be decorated for Christmas and the Parade Santa will be the ONLY Santa in the parade, so leave your jolly red suit at home.

Candy is encouraged but for safety reasons, organizers ask that parade participants be cautious about how they distribute their treats, writing in the parade rules, “please do not throw at the camera or directly at parade watchers.”

All horses must wear a diaper.

For more information, including a look at all the rules and regulations, visit www.andersoncountychamber.org, where you can also download the registration form. You can also swing by the Chamber office at 245 North Main Street and pick up a registration form, and if you need more information, call 865-457-2559.