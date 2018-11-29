Clinton Blaze to make radio debut tonight on WYSH

Tune in tonight during Trading Time Primetime as the WYSH Sports Crew will pop on periodically and update you on how the Clinton Blaze are faring against their visitors from Caryville Elementary School in game one of a basketball doubleheader. Once Primetime ends, we will head down to what will be dedicated tonight as Arowood Arena in honor of Bill Arowood’s contributions to the renovations of the gymnasium at Clinton Elementary School, for play-by-play coverage of all the excitement as we get a firsthand look at what all the buzz about the Blaze is about.

Elsewhere tonight on the high school basketball court, Oliver Springs will play host to Kingston.

Friday night features a full slate of high school hoops action, including the Fox & Farley Full Court Press presentation of round one of the basketball edition of the Crosstown Showdown as Clinton travels to Anderson County.

Also tomorrow, Oak Ridge visits Campbell County, Oliver Springs plays at Rockwood, Jellico hosts Hancock County, Central visits Halls, Oakdale travels to Harriman, Union County hits the road for Pigeon Forge, Midway plays at Sunbright and Coalfield will be on the road for Wartburg.