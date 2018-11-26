Home / Community Bulletin Board / Centennial hosting ‘Sweets with Santa’

Centennial Golf Course is hosting a “Sweets with Santa” holiday event on Monday, December 3, 2018. Space is limited and advanced registration must be complete by Friday, November 30.

Admission is $10 per adult and $5 per child age 4 and up. The cost includes story time, gingerbread man decorating, and pictures with Santa Claus. Guests can also enjoy cookies, milk, cocoa, and more.

Registration can be completed online at http://bit.ly/SweetsWithSantaEvent.

Additional information is available on the Centennial Golf Course website at https://www.centennial.golf/ under the “Events” tab.

Questions can also be directed to the golf shop by calling (865) 483-2291.

