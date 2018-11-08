CCSO raids houseboat on Norris Lake

Early Wednesday morning, members of the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team raided a houseboat on Norris Lake.

The Sheriff’s Office says it began investigating reports of illegal drug activity in the Powell Valley area, and during the course of the investigation, made what it described in a press release as “several undercover methamphetamine purchases from different individuals in the area” that ultimately led them to the Powell Valley Marina. There, at around 6:30 am Wednesday, investigators served a search warrant at a houseboat belonging to 41-year-old Jeff Hasler and 53-year-old Connie Hasler.

During the raid, officers reported seizing paraphernalia commonly associated with the sale or delivery of narcotics, and the release states that the “individuals involved”will be facing several [drug-related] charges including multiple counts of the sell and delivery of a schedule II controlled substance.”

The CCSO says its investigation is continuing.