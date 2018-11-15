Home / Featured / Caryville man sentenced to 178 years on child rape, other convictions

Caryville man sentenced to 178 years on child rape, other convictions

Tuesday, a Caryville man was sentenced to 178 years in prison after he was convicted by a Campbell County jury earlier this year of numerous counts of child rape.

55-year-old Marvin D. Bullock was convicted following a two-day-long trial in June of five counts of rape of a child, five counts of rape, three counts of sexual battery by an authority figure, nine counts of incest, one count of solicitation of sexual exploitation of a minor, two counts of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, one count of aggravated sexual battery, and one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child.

His victims were between the ages of 9 and 16 years old.

The Eighth District Attorney General’s Office says that the case was investigated by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the county’s Children’s Advocacy Center and the state Department of Children’s Services.

