Campbell reserve deputy nabbed for DUI

A now-former volunteer Reserve Deputy with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office was arrested Wednesday afternoon on DUI charges by the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Tennessee State Trooper James Raines, while on patrol Wednesday afternoon shortly before 5 pm, received a BOLO (Be on the Look Out) Alert on a white Ford Crown Victoria traveling north on Interstate 75 around the 132 mile marker. The vehicle was allegedly running vehicles off the roadway while using a red/blue light on the dash of the vehicle and also passing vehicles on the shoulder. Raines soon spotted a vehicle fitting the description, and initiated a traffic stop at Dogwood Road and Hilltop Circle in Campbell County. Upon making contact with the driver, Raines reported that Chad Wayne Cordell’s eyes were “watery and bloodshot.”

Trooper Raines reported that he saw an open bottle of of vodka in the passenger side floorboard and detected the odor of alcohol on Cordell’s breath as he spoke. Cordell told the trooper that he had consumed two beers after work in Alcoa. Cordell was asked to perform field sobriety and performed unsatisfactorily.

Cordell was then placed under arrest, at which time he informed Raines that he was a deputy with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.

Raines recovered one empty bottle of vodka and a second, half empty bottle from the vehicle. He also found a light stuffed between the front seats that when activated flashed blue and white.

Cordell was transported to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office for booking, where he was read the Tennessee Implied Consent law and refused a breath test. His vehicle was towed and Cordell was booked into the Campbell County Jail, facing charges of DUI, and violations of the implied consent, open container, and window tint laws.

Campbell County Sheriff Robbie Goins issued a statement on the arrest, writing, “Our agency was notified this evening of the arrest of Chad Cordell, for suspicion of driving under the influence. Chad Cordell is an Auxiliary/Volunteer Deputy with our agency. With respect, regarding The Tennessee Highway Patrol’s Investigation, we will fully support and cooperate in any way possible. Driving under the influence by anyone is unacceptable. We will not tolerate or defend anyone who makes those choices. Chad Cordell has currently been relieved of his volunteer status at the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.”