Busy week of hoops wrapping up

Friday night features a full slate of high school hoops action, including the Fox & Farley Full Court Press presentation of round one of the basketball edition of the Crosstown Showdown as Clinton travels to Anderson County. Tune in for updates during Trading Time Primetime and then stick around for all the action from ACHS on WYSH.

Also tomorrow, Oak Ridge visits Campbell County, Oliver Springs plays at Rockwood, Jellico hosts Hancock County, Central visits Halls, Oakdale travels to Harriman, Union County hits the road for Pigeon Forge, Midway plays at Sunbright and Coalfield will be on the road for Wartburg.

Saturday, the Dragons and Lady Dragons welcome The King’s Academy Lions to the Don W. Lockard Gymnasium, with live coverage starting at 6 pm on the Fox & Farley Full Court Press.