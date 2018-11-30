Home / Featured / Busy week of hoops wrapping up

Busy week of hoops wrapping up

Jim Harris 1 hour ago Featured, Local Sports Leave a comment 6 Views

Friday night features a full slate of high school hoops action, including the Fox & Farley Full Court Press presentation of round one of the basketball edition of the Crosstown Showdown as Clinton travels to Anderson County.  Tune in for updates during Trading Time Primetime and then stick around for all the action from ACHS on WYSH.

Also tomorrow, Oak Ridge visits Campbell County, Oliver Springs plays at Rockwood, Jellico hosts Hancock County, Central visits Halls, Oakdale travels to Harriman, Union County hits the road for Pigeon Forge, Midway plays at Sunbright and Coalfield will be on the road for Wartburg.

Saturday, the Dragons and Lady Dragons welcome The King’s Academy Lions to the Don W. Lockard Gymnasium, with live coverage starting at 6 pm on the Fox & Farley Full Court Press.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

