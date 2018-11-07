Bulletin: Norris City Manager steps down

According to our partners at the Norris Bulletin, Norris City Manager Matthew Marshall submitted his letter of resignation to Mayor Chris Mitchell and the other members of the City Council last Friday.

No specific reason was given for his decision. He stated that his resignation would be effective as of Friday, November 16.

Marshall gave no indication of his future plans.

Mayor Mitchell told the Bulletin that the Council will launch a search for someone to fill the position as soon as possible, and that an interim replacement will likely be named during the November Council meeting set for Monday November 19.