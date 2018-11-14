Girls’ basketball Opening Night scoreboard

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCORES Tuesday November 13th
Clinton 56 Catholic 48: Clinton opened its season with a road win in Knoxville, holding off a late Lady Irish rally. Nikki Jones scored 15 points to lead CHS while six other Lady Dragons tallied at least six points (Jazz Moore and Danyel Joy, 8; Kinley Martin, 7; Sarah Burton, Alaijah Whitt and Abbie Stinnett,, 6).
Oak Ridge 56 Meigs County 38…
Campbell County 62 Oneida 41…
Tellico Plains 60 Oliver Springs 32…
Powell 58 Union County 43…
Cocke County 67 Karns 18…
Halls 56 Berean Christian 24…
Greenback 55 Coalfield 45…
Harriman 31 Sweetwater 29…
Scott 58 Oakdale 34…
Cumberland County 77 Kingston 50…
Wartburg 60 Sale Creek 23…
West 65 Gibbs 22.