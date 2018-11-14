Home / Local Sports / Girls’ basketball Opening Night scoreboard

Girls’ basketball Opening Night scoreboard

Jim Harris 1 day ago Local Sports Leave a comment 42 Views

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCORES Tuesday November 13th

Clinton 56 Catholic 48: Clinton opened its season with a road win in Knoxville, holding off a late Lady Irish rally. Nikki Jones scored 15 points to lead CHS while six other Lady Dragons tallied at least six points (Jazz Moore and Danyel Joy, 8; Kinley Martin, 7; Sarah Burton, Alaijah Whitt and Abbie Stinnett,, 6).

Oak Ridge 56 Meigs County 38…

Campbell County 62 Oneida 41…

Tellico Plains 60 Oliver Springs 32…

Powell 58 Union County 43…

Cocke County 67 Karns 18…

Halls 56 Berean Christian 24…

Greenback 55 Coalfield 45…

Harriman 31 Sweetwater 29…

Scott 58 Oakdale 34…

Cumberland County 77 Kingston 50…

Wartburg 60 Sale Creek 23…

West 65 Gibbs 22.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Boys’ basketball Opening Night scoreboard

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCORES Tuesday November 13th Catholic 74 Clinton 56: Catholic led the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.