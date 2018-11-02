Bobby Gene Patrick, 63, of Kingston

Our beloved son, father, father-n-law, brother and papaw, Bobby Gene Patrick, of Kingston, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, October 29, 2018, at the age of 63. A veteran of the Marine Corps, he achieved the rank of Corporal and was stationed in Pennsylvania with his wife, Eva Ann Patrick, before coming home to settle in Tennessee where they raised their family. Bobby had a love of learning, and received 5 degrees from Roane State Community College. He was a Respiratory Therapist at Roane Medical Center and loved his patients and co-workers. He was a member of The Kingston Church of God and had a passion for spreading the gospel. He also loved cooking, being outdoors, sports and sharing stories from his childhood. Bobby was preceded in death by his mother, Anna Lee Peters; parents-in-law, James & Bobby Washam; grandparents-in-law, Bob & Donnie Miles. We know they are having a long awaited reunion in their eternal home with Jesus Christ.

SURVIVORS

Loving wife of 44 years Eva Ann Patrick

Dad Bobby Leon Peters

Son Bobby Gene Patrick, Jr (Cindy)

Daughters Robin Brown (Richard)

Shannon Patrick (Matt)

Tammy Torres (Joe)

Grandchildren Bridget DeVaughn Platt, Tabatha Lynn Platt, Kaitlyn Nicole Platt,

Ashley Marie Platt, Makayla Rose Patrick, Bobby Gene Patrick, III,

Bryson Joesias Torres, Olivia Ann Torres and Lukas Ryan Pesterfield.

Brother Donnie Ray Watson (Carol)

Sister Paulette Elaine Ray (Daniel)

Brother-in-law Jim Washam

Sisters-in-law Freda June Miller and Donna Reynolds

The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 pm, Thursday, November 1, 2018 at Frakers Funeral Home with funeral service following at 7:00 pm, in the chapel with Rev. Randy Hill officiating. Family & friends will meet at 12:30 pm, Friday, November 2, 2018 to go in procession to New Midway Cemetery for 1:00 pm, graveside with military honors conducted by the Roane County Honor Guard. Memorial donations may be made to Fraker Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net . Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all arrangements.