BBB: Oliver Springs hires city manager, hikes trash fee

Jim Harris

Meeting Thursday, the Oliver Springs Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted unanimously, with one member absent, to hire Thomas McCormick as the new city manager, effective immediately.

Our partners at BBB-TV report that McCormick is a Middle Tennessee native who is returning to the Volunteer State from Florida. His experience in the field of water and sewer operations was reportedly one of the deciding factors, as the town’s water and sewer system has been a thorn in officials’ sides for several years now.

The Board also voted to increase garbage collection rates in the city by 42 cents, meaning that, effective in December, the monthly rate for trash collection will jump to $8.67 per household. Don Shillings, who had been serving as interim city manager, told Board members that the city was losing money after Waste Connections, with whom the town has a contract for trash pick-up, raised its rates, and that the rate increase will at least allow the city to break even on the agreement.

