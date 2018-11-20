BBB: Charges against ex-Police Chief dismissed…for now

According to our partners at BBB-TV, misdemeanor assault charges against former Harriman Police Chief Kenny Humphrey were dismissed last week after the alleged victim failed to show up to court for a second time.

Humphrey was accused of grabbing Joshua Bridges by the neck during an altercation outside Swifty’s Atomic Bar & Grill in Oak Ridge and charged with misdemeanor assault. Bridges has also filed a lawsuit against Humphrey and the city of Harriman in connection to the incident, but has failed to show up for either of the hearings that have been held to date in the criminal case.

Prosecutors did reserve the right to file charges in the future, but for now, all charges against Humphrey, who is still employed as an administrative assistant with the city, have been dismissed.