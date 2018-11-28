Bayless Lance Aslinger, age 38 of Lake City, Tennessee passed away on Monday, November 26, 2018 at his residence. He was born on July 11, 1980 in Oak Ridge, TN. Bayless was of the Baptist faithand loved watching tv, westerns, cartoons, drinking coffee and his family and friends. He is preceded in death by his father, Bayless Aslinger, sister, Brenda Faye Aslinger, grandparents, Herman & Vivian Carroll and Calvin & Viola Elizabeth Aslinger.

Survivors

Mother Carolyn Aslinger Lake City

Brother Christopher Aslinger Lake City

Sisters Viola & Tommy Phillips Lake City

Patricia & Roger Phillips Lake City

Nieces & Nephews Elizabeth & Joshua Seibers Lake City

Jeremy Phillips Lake City

Dylan Phillips Lake City

Andrew Phillips Lake City

Tommy Phillips Lake City

Great Niece Alexis Seibers Lake City

Great Nephews Aiden and Neyland Seibers Lake City

Visitation: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Friday, November 30,2018 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, Friday, November 30, 2018 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home chapel with Rev. Danny Orick officiating.

Family and friends will meet at 11:15 on Saturday, December 1, 2018 to go in funeral procession to the Indian Bluff Cemetery in Briceville, TN for a 12:00 Noon interment.

You may also view Bayless’s guestbook online at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.