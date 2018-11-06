Home / Local News / Another drug raid in Campbell

Monday morning, members of the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office’s SWAT Team were joined by Jellico police officers in serving a search warrant at a home on Wright Street in Jellico.

The raid was conducted at around 9:30 am Monday and officials say that it came following an undercover operation that included making several buys of illegal narcotics at the house, occupied by 42-year-old Ronnie Ray O’Brien.

Investigators say that they recovered narcotics as well as paraphernalia used in the sale of drugs.

O’Brien is facing charges including the sale and delivery of a controlled substance and the sale and delivery of a controlled substance in a drug-free school zone.

