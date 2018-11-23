Home / Obituaries / Anna Ruth Byrge, age 80 of Lake City

Anna Ruth Byrge, age 80 of Lake City

Jim Harris 1 min ago Obituaries Leave a comment 5 Views

Anna Ruth Byrge, age 80 of Lake City, passed away on Tuesday, November 20, 2018 at the Summit View of Lake City. Anna was born April 4, 1938 to the late Fred G. and Josephine Webber Bumgardner. Anna was of the Baptist Faith. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was very devoted to her family. She loved Elvis Presley, collecting dolls, and her dog, who was her baby, Dinky. In addition to her parents, Anna is preceded in death by her husband, Sergeant Jackie L. Byrge; daughter, Dee Ann Byrge; sisters, Jessie L. Pride, and Jaunita Duncan; brother, Paris Bumgardner, and her son-in-law, Jonah Phillips.
Survivors:
Daughters   Connie Phillips of Lake City
                    Linda Dabney of Lake City
Brothers      Howard Bumgardner of Claxton
                    James Bumgardner of Clinton
Sister          Arvilla Butler of North Carolina
Special Friend and Neighbor   Ruby
Many grandchildren, many great grandchildren, and many other loving family members and friends.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, November 23, 2018 at 2:00 PM, at the Pleasant View Cemetery in Clinton, Tennessee.
Hatmaker Funeral Home of Rocky Top in charge of arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Bobbie Seiber Braden, age 67 of Lake City

Bobbie Seiber Braden, age 67 of Lake City, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, November 18, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.