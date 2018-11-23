Anna Ruth Byrge, age 80 of Lake City, passed away on Tuesday, November 20, 2018 at the Summit View of Lake City. Anna was born April 4, 1938 to the late Fred G. and Josephine Webber Bumgardner. Anna was of the Baptist Faith. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was very devoted to her family. She loved Elvis Presley, collecting dolls, and her dog, who was her baby, Dinky. In addition to her parents, Anna is preceded in death by her husband, Sergeant Jackie L. Byrge; daughter, Dee Ann Byrge; sisters, Jessie L. Pride, and Jaunita Duncan; brother, Paris Bumgardner, and her son-in-law, Jonah Phillips.

Survivors:

Daughters Connie Phillips of Lake City

Linda Dabney of Lake City

Brothers Howard Bumgardner of Claxton

James Bumgardner of Clinton

Sister Arvilla Butler of North Carolina

Special Friend and Neighbor Ruby

Many grandchildren, many great grandchildren, and many other loving family members and friends.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, November 23, 2018 at 2:00 PM, at the Pleasant View Cemetery in Clinton, Tennessee.