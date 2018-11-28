Anderson tourism officials tout December in AC

(Adventure Anderson) There is no better place to get in the holiday spirit than Anderson County! With old time traditions and new holiday events, it is a great place to visit in December or anytime of the year.

Take a step back in time at the Museum of Appalachia’s Candlelight Christmas on November 30, December 1st and 2nd. Tour the museum’s cabins by candlelight, enjoy storytelling, caroling, live music, wagon rides and more!

Norris Dam State Park continues to spread holiday cheer at their annual Holiday Homecoming on December 8th. Watch as their rustic cabins are transformed into a winter village of living history.

Shop til you drop in Historic Downtown Clinton! Visit over 20 antique and specialty shops and mark those names off your shopping list. While you’re downtown, take some time to relax and enjoy an old fashioned milkshake or banana split from Hoskins Drug Store’s original 1940’s soda fountain.

At the end of the day, stay in one of our cabins along the river, condos on the lake or hotels close to the city and enjoy the beautiful scenery of East Tennessee!

For more information on Anderson County and area events, please visit www.adventureanderson.com or www.exploreoakridge.com/.

Related