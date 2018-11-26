Home / Featured / Anderson teen killed in Thanksgiving crash

Anderson teen killed in Thanksgiving crash

Jim Harris 3 mins ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 14 Views

An Anderson County teenager was killed and her passenger injured in a single-vehicle accident on Thanksgiving night.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that 16-year-old Madison Hayes had been driving a Chevy Camaro west on Dutch Valley Road at around 6 pm Thursday when she lost control of the car and it left the roadway, slamming into a tree.

Hayes died in the accident, while her passenger, 22-year-old Sean Tipton, was injured.

The THP report indicates that Hayes had been wearing her seat belt but had the shoulder restraint behind her, meaning only the lap restraint was in use at the time of the crash. The report indicates that had she been wearing the shoulder belt, the outcome of the crash could have been different.

The report also indicates that drugs and alcohol are not believed to have been factors in the crash.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Reminder: Oak Ridge Christmas Tree lighting Friday

(Oak Ridge press release) The City of Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Department is teaming …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.