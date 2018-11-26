Anderson teen killed in Thanksgiving crash

An Anderson County teenager was killed and her passenger injured in a single-vehicle accident on Thanksgiving night.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that 16-year-old Madison Hayes had been driving a Chevy Camaro west on Dutch Valley Road at around 6 pm Thursday when she lost control of the car and it left the roadway, slamming into a tree.

Hayes died in the accident, while her passenger, 22-year-old Sean Tipton, was injured.

The THP report indicates that Hayes had been wearing her seat belt but had the shoulder restraint behind her, meaning only the lap restraint was in use at the time of the crash. The report indicates that had she been wearing the shoulder belt, the outcome of the crash could have been different.

The report also indicates that drugs and alcohol are not believed to have been factors in the crash.