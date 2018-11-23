Anderson County suspect thwarted by gravity

Wednesday evening. Anderson County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man who tried to evade them by hiding in an attic.

William Sharp had a warrant out for his arrest on a probation violation out of Union County and when they pulled up to a home on Boyer Road and made contact with Sharp, he ran inside and hid in the attic.

After trying unsuccessfully to get him to surrender on his own, deputies entered the home, which is when they said Sharp fell through the ceiling. He was immediately arrested. The ACSD said he wasn’t injured, despite the fall.

In addition to the hold from Union County, Sharp is being held at the Anderson County Jail on charges of evading arrest and resisting arrest.

(ACSD press release) A little after 5:00 p.m., an officer patrolling the area spotted the subject, William Sharp, in the yard at 388 Boyer Road in Andersonville. Our officer was aware of Mr. Sharp’s active violation of probation warrant out of Union County. When the officer pulled into the residence to make contact with the subject, he ran into the home and barricaded himself inside the attic. Mr. Sharp was the only subject barricaded in the home.

After multiple attempts to get the subject to surrender, our officers entered the home to extract the wanted subject from the residence. In an attempt to evade, the subject fell through the ceiling and was immediately apprehended. The subject was not injured in the fall.

Anderson County Sheriff, Russell Barker, was at the scene tonight and gave strong praise to those involved. “Incidences such as we experienced tonight are difficult because of the unpredictable behavior of the subject. Seeing the teamwork, communication, and shared vision of those who worked the scene tonight was truly inspiring” Barker stated.

The subject is currently en route to the Anderson County Detention Facility.