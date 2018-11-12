AMBER Alert for Roane teen canceled after she is found

The TBI announced over the weekend that the AMBER Alert issued last week for a missing girl from Roane County has been canceled.

17-year-old Haley Brandenburg was located in Henry County, Georgia, reportedly walking along the side of an interstate. She was brought home to Rockwood over the weekend.

The man with whom she allegedly disappeared last week, 31-year-old Robert Garren, is in custody on charges related to her disappearance.

TBI took to Twitter over the weekend to thank everyone who helped spread the word about the search for the missing teen.