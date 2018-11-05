All things voting in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennesseans will head to the polls across the state Thursday to vote in the Nov. 6 general election.

1,378,840 Tennesseans voted in person or absentee during the two-week early voting period which ended Thursday, November 1, 2018. A comprehensive breakdown and interactive map from the Division of Elections shows how this turnout compares to past election years.

Voters can download the GoVoteTN app , available in the App Store or Google Play, to view voter-specific information. Voters can find polling locations, view and mark sample ballots and much more. The platform is also available at GoVoteTN.com

When polls open and close

Being flexible may also help speed up the process. Mid-morning and mid-afternoon are usually slower times at polling locations, while early morning, noon and 5 p.m. are peak times as people typically vote before work, after work or on their lunch breaks.

Voter ID

Tennesseans voting on Election Day should remember to bring valid photo identification with them to the polls. A driver’s license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security as well as photo IDs issued by Tennessee state government or the federal government are acceptable even if they are expired. College student IDs are not acceptable.

More information about what types of ID are acceptable can be found here: What ID is required when voting? or by calling toll free 1-877-850-4959.

Election results

Unofficial election results will be posted at elections.tn.gov.

What not to wear State law requires polling locations and the area within a 100-foot boundary surrounding each entrance remain campaign-free zones. Tennessee law prohibits the display or distribution of campaign materials and the solicitation of votes for or against any person, party or question on the ballot in these areas. Voters who have difficulty standing in line Frail, physically disabled or visibly pregnant voters should tell their polling officials if they are unable to wait in line to vote. The law allows them to move through the process faster. Questions? People with questions or concerns about the voting process can go to GoVoteTN.com or call the Division of Elections toll-free at 1-877-850-4959.