Alert for missing Roane teen upgraded, information sought

UPDATE: The TBI said Friday morning that the minivan that Haley and Garren had been traveling in was found abandoned in an “empty lot” in Chattanooga.

The TBI has upgraded an Endangered Child Alert to a statewide AMBER Alert as the search for an endangered teen from Roane County continues.

According to the TBI, 17-year-old Haley Brandenburg was last seen in at the Walmart in Rockwood on Monday November 5th wearing tan Adidas pants with a pink stripe and a green Subway shirt.

She is described as a white female, approximately 5’5″ tall and weighing approximately 120 pounds, has braces and wears eyeglasses.

Haley is believed to be with 31-year-old Robert Andrew Garren and officials have said they are most likely in a beige 2006 Honda Odyssey van with Tennessee license plate 240-KZS.

The TBI said she has medical issues and doesn’t have her medicine with her.

Robert A. Garren is described as a 31-year-old white male with brown eyes and brown hair, standing approximately five feet, eight inches tall, and weighing around 284 pounds.

Garren is now facing criminal charges in her disappearance, which prompted the TBI to upgrade from the Endangered Child Alert issued earlier this week to a full-fledged, statewide AMBER Alert.

Anyone who has seen Haley or Garren, or have any information on their whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI FIND.

.