Alene Patterson Norman, age 89 of Heiskell passed away on Saturday, November 3, 2018 at her residence after a long illness.  She was born and raised in the Blowing Springs Community.  Longtime member of Blowing Springs Baptist Church.  She was preceded in death by her parents, Chris and Dona Roach; 4 brothers, Roy Roach, Vaughn Roach, William R. Roach, and James C. Roach; sister, Helen Ensley; former husband, Mallie Patterson, Jr. (with whom they had five children together); second husband, Dwain Norman; son, Larry Patterson; daughter, Sharon Robert; great grandson, Kevin Todd Cox.

She is survived by:

Sons……………………             Steve Patterson of Heiskell

                  Jeff Patterson & wife Donna of Heiskell

                  David Patterson of Springfield, TN

Grandson…………….                        Jason & Kari Davis of Gulfport, MS

11 Grandchildren

7 Great Grandchildren

Several nieces, nephews, and cousins whom were special family to her, and many friends and special childhood friends that a special bond was never broken, “Your Friend Forever.”

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Wednesday, November 7, 2018 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with funeral services to follow in the chapel.  Her graveside will be 1:00 pmThursday at Blowing Springs Baptist Church Cemetery.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

