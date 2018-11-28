ACSD: Property owner shoots, wounds alleged thief

Anderson County Sheriff’s deputies responding to a call of attempted theft in progress early Tuesday morning arrived on the scene to find one of the alleged perpetrators suffering from a gunshot wound.

The call came in to dispatchers shortly after 2:15 am and deputies arrived at a home on Sulphur Springs Road within a few minutes.

When they arrived, the property owner–whose name has not been released–told deputies that he and his son had gone outside to investigate noises they had heard and saw a dark vehicle pulled up in front of his utility trailer carrying a rail buggy. He says that the two men–later identified as 40-year-old Bret Weaver and 27-year-old Joey Seiber–were allegedly trying to hitch the trailer to their vehicle.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the property owner retrieved a shotgun and announced to the trespassers that he was armed. He then fired two shots–one into the air and the other in the direction of the utility trailer. That second blast hit Seiber in the leg and he was transported to UT Medical Center, where the Sheriff says he underwent a lengthy surgery for his injuries, which despite their severity are said to be non-life-threatening.

Weaver was arrested at the scene and charged with criminal conspiracy and theft. Charges against Seiber are pending his release from the hospital. The homeowner is not facing charges at this time, according to the ACSD, and their investigation is ongoing.

