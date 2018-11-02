ACSD: Juvenile suspect confesses to Claxton threat

Following up on Tuesday’s bomb threat at Claxton Elementary School, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department said Thursday that a juvenile suspect had been identified, and that suspect had confessed.

At around noon Tuesday, Anderson County deputies were called to Claxton Elementary School after a bomb threat was discovered by school employees. All students and staff were taken to the nearby Zion Baptist Church while both Anderson and Knox County deputies–which brought in a bomb-sniffing K-9–searched the building. No explosive devices were found.

In a Thursday press release, Sheriff Russell Barker says that detectives immediately began investigating, very quickly identifying and questioning a juvenile suspect. The suspect, whose name, age and gender are not being released due to the fact that they are a juvenile, confessed to having made the threat.

School returned to its normal schedule on Thursday.

Sheriff Russell Barker praised the staff and administration for the school system for a quick response. “The job done by Claxton Elementary School’s staff and administration was extraordinary. Their quick response is indicative of how well they are trained. The cooperation between our departments led to a successful evacuation and a confession from a suspect. Great teamwork by all involved” Barker stated.

Deputy Director of Schools, Greg Deal, stated that the “Anderson County Schools take all threats very seriously and we will cooperate with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department in holding individuals responsible for such acts.”

