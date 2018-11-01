AC’s Martin, OR’s Booker among semifinalists for Tennessee Titans Mr. Football

The Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards will be presented to the top football players in nine classifications of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association on Sunday, November 25, 2018, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. For the 17th consecutive year, the top kicker in the state will be recognized with a Mr. Football Award, regardless of classification.

Five semifinalists are announced in this release for each classification and the Kicker of the Year category. There are six classifications in Division I and three in Division II. Three finalists for each category will be announced by Mike Keith on the Titans website at www.titansonline.com on Monday, November 12 at 2:00 p.m. CST / 3:00 p.m. EST. The three finalists for each award will be the ones invited to attend the awards luncheon at Nissan Stadium, where the winner of each award will be announced.

A committee of statewide sports writers selected winners based on performance in the 2018 regular season. Academics and character were also taken into consideration. High school head coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists.

“We are very excited and appreciative about being involved with the Tennessee Titans for the 12th consecutive year,” stated Bernard Childress, Executive Director of the TSSAA. “They have helped make the recognition of these 50 student-athletes, their families, and schools possible. The sponsorship of the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards and numerous contributions to high schools across the state since the team moved to Tennessee have meant a great deal to the member schools of the TSSAA.”

This is the 34th year that the Mr. Football Awards have been presented to Tennessee’s best high school football players. A Mr. Football trophy will be presented to the winners of each category. A Mr. Football plaque will be presented to the other two finalists in each category. The other semi-finalists will each receive a certificate.

More than 400 people, including the 30 finalists, their families, coaches, school administrators and members of the media from all parts of the state, are expected to attend the 2018 luncheon.

Mike Keith, play-by-play voice of the Tennessee Titans, will emcee the awards presentation. A live videostream of the awards will be provided at www.titansonline.com.

2018 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Semifinalists

DIVISION I, CLASS 1A

Zyshon Alderson, Mt. Pleasant

Bryce Hanley, Greenback

Dezmon Johnson, Lake County

Hudson Petty, Whitwell

Cameron Whitaker, Cornersville

DIVISION I, CLASS 2A

Jeremiah Batiste, Tyner

Ethan Cobb, Eagleville

J.D. Dixon, Waverly

Aaron Swafford, Meigs County

Terry Wilkins, Fairley

DIVISION I, CLASS 3A

Kam Harris-Lusk, Fairview

Marcus Hayes, Covington

Calvin Jackson III, Red Bank

Walker Russell, Alcoa

Xavier Shepherd, Pearl Cohn

DIVISION I, CLASS 4A

Cade Ballard, Greeneville

Bobo Hodges, Maplewood

Dayron Johnson, Springfield

Stanton Martin, Anderson County

Chris Russell, Dyersburg

DIVISION I, CLASS 5A

Herbert Booker, Oak Ridge

Michael Burdick, Page

Cade Larkins, David Crockett

Deshawn Page, Fulton

Grayson Tramel, Shelbyville

DIVISION I, CLASS 6A

A.J. Davis, Maryville

Xavier Myers, Oakland

T.J. Sheffield, Independence

Devon Starling, Cane Ridge

Jaleal “Woodi” Washington, Oakland

DIVISION II, CLASS A

Da’Joun Hewitt, Davidson Academy

Darius Hylick, Mt. Juliet Christian

Kemari McGowan, MTCS

Stone Norton, Davidson Academy

Rube Scott Rhea, Fayette Academy

DIVISION II, CLASS AA

Eric Gray, Lausanne

Noah Henderson, CPA

Tymon Mitchell, FRA

Kane Patterson, CPA

Cameron Wynn, Notre Dame

DIVISION II, CLASS AAA

Maurice Hampton, MUS

Jackson Hannah, MBA

DeAngelo Hardy, McCallie

Bill Norton, Christian Brothers

Omari Thomas, Briarcrest

KICKER OF THE YEAR

Mason Lafollette, East Hamilton

Job Matossian, William Blount

Garrett Taylor, Oakland

Marshall Ware, Germantown

Zaden Webber, Rossview