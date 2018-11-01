AC’s Martin, OR’s Booker among semifinalists for Tennessee Titans Mr. Football

The Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards will be presented to the top football players in nine classifications of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association on Sunday, November 25, 2018, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. For the 17th consecutive year, the top kicker in the state will be recognized with a Mr. Football Award, regardless of classification.
Five semifinalists are announced in this release for each classification and the Kicker of the Year category. There are six classifications in Division I and three in Division II. Three finalists for each category will be announced by Mike Keith on the Titans website at www.titansonline.com on Monday, November 12 at 2:00 p.m. CST / 3:00 p.m. EST. The three finalists for each award will be the ones invited to attend the awards luncheon at Nissan Stadium, where the winner of each award will be announced.
A committee of statewide sports writers selected winners based on performance in the 2018 regular season. Academics and character were also taken into consideration. High school head coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists.
“We are very excited and appreciative about being involved with the Tennessee Titans for the 12th consecutive year,” stated Bernard Childress, Executive Director of the TSSAA. “They have helped make the recognition of these 50 student-athletes, their families, and schools possible. The sponsorship of the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards and numerous contributions to high schools across the state since the team moved to Tennessee have meant a great deal to the member schools of the TSSAA.”
This is the 34th year that the Mr. Football Awards have been presented to Tennessee’s best high school football players. A Mr. Football trophy will be presented to the winners of each category. A Mr. Football plaque will be presented to the other two finalists in each category. The other semi-finalists will each receive a certificate.
More than 400 people, including the 30 finalists, their families, coaches, school administrators and members of the media from all parts of the state, are expected to attend the 2018 luncheon.
Mike Keith, play-by-play voice of the Tennessee Titans, will emcee the awards presentation. A live videostream of the awards will be provided at www.titansonline.com.
2018 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Semifinalists
DIVISION I, CLASS 1A
Zyshon Alderson, Mt. Pleasant
Bryce Hanley, Greenback
Dezmon Johnson, Lake County
Hudson Petty, Whitwell
Cameron Whitaker, Cornersville
DIVISION I, CLASS 2A
Jeremiah Batiste, Tyner
Ethan Cobb, Eagleville
J.D. Dixon, Waverly
Aaron Swafford, Meigs County
Terry Wilkins, Fairley
DIVISION I, CLASS 3A
Kam Harris-Lusk, Fairview
Marcus Hayes, Covington
Calvin Jackson III, Red Bank
Walker Russell, Alcoa
Xavier Shepherd, Pearl Cohn
DIVISION I, CLASS 4A
Cade Ballard, Greeneville
Bobo Hodges, Maplewood
Dayron Johnson, Springfield
Stanton Martin, Anderson County
Chris Russell, Dyersburg
DIVISION I, CLASS 5A
Herbert Booker, Oak Ridge
Michael Burdick, Page
Cade Larkins, David Crockett
Deshawn Page, Fulton
Grayson Tramel, Shelbyville
DIVISION I, CLASS 6A
A.J. Davis, Maryville
Xavier Myers, Oakland
T.J. Sheffield, Independence
Devon Starling, Cane Ridge
Jaleal “Woodi” Washington, Oakland
DIVISION II, CLASS A
Da’Joun Hewitt, Davidson Academy
Darius Hylick, Mt. Juliet Christian
Kemari McGowan, MTCS
Stone Norton, Davidson Academy
Rube Scott Rhea, Fayette Academy
DIVISION II, CLASS AA
Eric Gray, Lausanne
Noah Henderson, CPA
Tymon Mitchell, FRA
Kane Patterson, CPA
Cameron Wynn, Notre Dame
DIVISION II, CLASS AAA
Maurice Hampton, MUS
Jackson Hannah, MBA
DeAngelo Hardy, McCallie
Bill Norton, Christian Brothers
Omari Thomas, Briarcrest
KICKER OF THE YEAR
Mason Lafollette, East Hamilton
Job Matossian, William Blount
Garrett Taylor, Oakland
Marshall Ware, Germantown
Zaden Webber, Rossview