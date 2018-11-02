ACHS Principal Ben Downs wins A.F. Bridges Award

For the 19th consecutive year, The A.F. Bridges Awards program includes awards for School System Administrator of the Year, Principal of the Year, Athletic Director of the Year, Female Coach of the Year, Male Coach of the Year, Official of the Year, and Contributor of the Year. The awards recognize 63 individuals from across our state that represent what’s best in high school athletics. Recognition was made in the above mentioned categories in each of the nine athletic districts in our state.

Nominations were made by a Citizenship/Sportsmanship Committee and member schools in each athletic district and the final selection was made by a State Selection Committee.

Bernard Childress, Executive Director of the TSSAA stated, “Being recognized for one of these awards as a school or individual should be seen as one of the highest honors in high school athletics in our state. Those who receive the awards truly reflect what high school athletics should be about, and that’s good sportsmanship and good citizenship.”

***Information concerning the A.F. Bridges Divisional Finalists follows the listing of the Athletic District Award winners.

All of these awards will be presented at the three Regional Meetings held at the following dates and sites (members of the media are welcome to attend):

Monday, November 5 – Hardin Valley Academy, 1 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 7 – University School of Jackson, 10:00 a.m. CT

Thursday, November 8 – Hillwood High School, 10:00 a.m. CT

ATHLETIC DISTRICT 1

School System Administrator of the Year

Dr. Gary Lilly, Bristol Tennessee City Schools

Principal of the Year

Kristy Wallen, Seymour High School

Athletic Director of the Year

Danny Good, Daniel Boone High School

Female Coach of the Year

Carla Loyd Weems, David Crockett High School

Male Coach of the Year

Ned Smith, Hampton High School

Official of the Year

Brent Warner, Tri-Cities Basketball Association

Contributor of the Year

Joey Messick, Krispy Kreme

ATHLETIC DISTRICT 2

School System Administrator of the Year

Jason Vance, Loudon County Schools

Principal of the Year

Ben Downs, Anderson County High School

Athletic Director of the Year

Doug Armstrong, McMinn Central High School

Female Coach of the Year

Carmen Hochevar, Concord Christian School

Male Coach of the Year

Greg Ryan, Greenback High School

Official of the Year

Randy Chappel, TN Valley Soccer Association

Contributor of the Year

Mickey Brown, KOC

ATHLETIC DISTRICT 3

School System Administrator of the Year

Jennifer Terry, Bledsoe County Schools

Principal of the Year

Tammy Helton, East Ridge High School

Athletic Director of the Year

Steve Trussler, Grundy County High School

Female Coach of the Year

Kelly Somerville, Sequatchie County High School

Male Coach of the Year

Jason Fitzgerald, Meigs County High School

Official of the Year

Craig Phillips, Athens Football Association

Contributor of the Year

Daniel Black, Medical Doctor Rhea County and Sale Creek

ATHLETIC DISTRICT 4

School System Administrator of the Year

Jerry Boyd, Putnam County Schools

Principal of the Year

Garth Garris, Lincoln County High School

Athletic Director of the Year

Greg Wyant, Siegel High School

Female Coach of the Year

Brooke Mayo, Stewarts Creek High School

Male Coach of the Year

Jeff Mitchell, The Webb School

Official of the Year

Jim Ward, North/Central Association

Contributor of the Year

Tennessee Orthopedic Alliance

ATHLETIC DISTRICT 5

School System Administrator of the Year

Chris Causey, Robertson County Schools

Principal of the Year

Schanda Doughty, Rossview High School

Athletic Director of the Year

Shannon Cummings, Clarksville High School

Female Coach of the Year

Kim Snyder, White House Heritage High School

Male Coach of the Year

Anthony Crabtree, Beech High School

Official of the Year

Jay Kritsch, North Middle Football Association

Contributor of the Year

Doug Gold, Wilson Bank and Trust

ATHLETIC DISTRICT 6

School System Administrator of the Year

Marlon Davis, Wayne County Schools

Principal of the Year

Kevin Keidel, Brentwood High School

Athletic Director of the Year

Ricky Jones, Fairview High School

Female Coach of the Year

Sheila Gaertner, Sycamore High School

Male Coach of the Year

Greg Tipps, Loretto High School

Official of the Year

Wayne McMeans, MTBOA

Contributor of the Year

WQSV, Ashland City

ATHLETIC DISTRICT 7

School System Administrator of the Year

Steve Wilkerson, Lexington Schools

Principal of the Year

Courtney Burnette, Fayette Academy

Athletic Director of the Year

Joe Norval, Hollow Rock-Bruceton

Female Coach of the Year

Jennifer Channell, Hardin County High School

Male Coach of the Year

Brent McNeal, South Side High School

Official of the Year

Jack Weaver, South West Football Association

Contributor of the Year

Ricky Winningham, Adamsville High School

ATHLETIC DISTRICT 8

School System Administrator of the Year

Eddie Pruett, Gibson County

Principal of the Year

Dr. Courtney Fee, Munford High School

Athletic Director of the Year

Brian Crowson, Brighton High School

Female Coach of the Year

Katrisha Glass, Covington High School

Male Coach of the Year

Willie Trevathan, Greenfield High School

Official of the Year

Tom Moore, Milan

Contributor of the Year

Dr. Buffy Cook, Covington

ATHLETIC DISTRICT 9

School System Administrator of the Year

Jeff Jones, Collierville Schools

Principal of the Year

Chris Duncan, Arlington High School

Athletic Director of the Year

Letitia Hall James, Whitehaven High School

Female Coach of the Year

Alisa G. Seymour, Southwind High School

Male Coach of the Year

William Smith, Hamilton High School

Official of the Year

Felicia Davis, MSBOA

Contributor of the Year

Ron King, TSSAA State Track

A.F. Bridges Divisional Awards and State Award of Excellence

The A.F. Bridges Divisional Awards are given to schools that have had no reported unsportsmanlike conduct incidents during the previous school year and have displayed an overall positive effort to teach, expect, and demand a positive atmosphere of sportsmanship at their particular contests.

The schools that received this prestigious award were nominated by local officials associations and other member schools.

Of the 27 divisional recipients, one school in each class will receive Tennessee’s top award for overall outstanding effort in its division. One of the three schools in each classification will be presented the A.F. Bridges State Award of Excellence shortly after the divisional awards are handed out. This is the highest award that can be bestowed upon a school to honor its overall efforts to promote citizenship and sportsmanship at school, and at athletic contests.

The A.F. Bridges Award is given in honor of the TSSAA’s first executive secretary. He served as executive secretary from 1946 until his retirement in 1972. Under his leadership, athletics in the state of Tennessee reached a level of excellence and competence that earned the respect of all people. Mr. Bridges was a person of high principles who displayed firmness and fairness, as well as the high ideals of ethics and integrity, as he and many other school people established the foundation of TSSAA across our state.

EAST TENNESSEE

CLASS A

Grace Baptist Academy

Harriman High School

Oneida High School

CLASS AA

Grainger High School

Meigs County High School

Scott High School

CLASS AAA

David Crockett High School

Seymour High School

Soddy-Daisy High School

MIDDLE TENNESSEE

CLASS A

Collinwood High School

Culleoka High School

Loretto High School

CLASS AA

Cannon County High School

Cheatham County Central H.S.

Stewart County High School

CLASS AAA

Montgomery Central High School

Smyrna High School

Warren County High School

WEST TENNESSEE

CLASS A

Bradford High School

Clarksburg High School

Lake County High School

CLASS AA

Craigmont High School

Hutchison School

Ripley High School

CLASS AAA

Arlington High School

Bartlett High School

White Station High School