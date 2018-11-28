ACHS JROTC also collecting Toys for Tots

Earlier this week, we told you that the city of Oak Ridge and the Oak Ridge Police Department are once again participating in the US Marine Corps Toys for Tots program by accepting donations of new, unwrapped toys at bins located in the lobbies of the city’s Municipal Building, Police Department and at the Central Services Complex.

Today, we can also tell you that the Anderson County High School Junior ROTC is also taking part in the toy drive and are accepting donations in the high school’s lobby. Cadets will be there this Friday accepting toy donations before the Clinton/Anderson County basketball doubleheader as well.

All the collected toys will be distributed to families in need for the Christmas season and if you would like more information, contact Chief Allen Davis at the school by phone at 865-457-4716, extension 101, or by email at adavis@acs.ac.