Home / Community Bulletin Board / ACHS JROTC also collecting Toys for Tots

ACHS JROTC also collecting Toys for Tots

Jim Harris 1 min ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured Leave a comment 4 Views

Earlier this week, we told you that the city of Oak Ridge and the Oak Ridge Police Department are once again participating in the US Marine Corps Toys for Tots program by accepting donations of new, unwrapped toys at bins located in the lobbies of the city’s Municipal Building, Police Department and at the Central Services Complex.

Today, we can also tell you that the Anderson County High School Junior ROTC is also taking part in the toy drive and are accepting donations in the high school’s lobby. Cadets will be there this Friday accepting toy donations before the Clinton/Anderson County basketball doubleheader as well.

All the collected toys will be distributed to families in need for the Christmas season and if you would like more information, contact Chief Allen Davis at the school by phone at 865-457-4716, extension 101, or by email at adavis@acs.ac.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Gooch, Chinn re-elected Mayor, Mayor pro tem

Oak Ridge Mayor Warren Gooch and Mayor Pro Tem Rick Chinn were both re-elected to …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.