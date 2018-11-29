AC Health Dept. releases flu vaccine info

(Anderson County Health Department press release) The Anderson County Health Department is offering flu vaccines at no charge to the community during a special “FightFluTN” vaccination event December 5.

“Getting a flu vaccine is the best way to protect yourself, your family and others from the flu and help keep our community healthy,” said Anderson County Health Director Art Miller. ”The flu can make you very sick, keep you away from work, school and other activities, put you in the hospital or even take your life. We urge everyone in Anderson County who has not received a flu shot yet to get one now, and this event is a great time to do it.”

The Anderson County Health Department will provide flu shots December 5 at no cost to anyone who wishes to receive one at the Health Department’s Conference Room) from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM providing easy access and short wait times.

Seasonal influenza activity is spreading in Anderson County and across Tennessee and is expected to continue for months, so it’s important for anyone over six months of age who hasn’t had a flu shot this flu season to get one now. The flu vaccine is especially important for infants, young children, pregnant women, adults over age 50 and those with chronic medical conditions. The flu shot remains the best protection against influenza.

For more information about the flu and getting a flu vaccine, call the Anderson County Health Department at 865-425-8801 or visit www.tn.gov/health/cedep/immunization-program/ip/flu-in-tennessee/influenza-immunization.html.